Celebrations continue at Jamia Millia Islamia as students hail victory on union polls

Celebrations continued at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday as over 1,000 students participated in a victory march, a day after the university administration announced a timeline for restoring the elected students’ union, bringing an end to an 18-day agitation and hunger strike over a demand that had remained unresolved for nearly two decades.

The students, who called off their protest on Thursday night following the announcement, celebrated the breakthrough after the university set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of the students’ union constitution. Elections will be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session.

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The decision has paved the way for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which has remained defunct since 2006. The development came after weeks of protests, hunger strikes and repeated rounds of negotiations between students and the administration.

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Meanwhile, more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching employees gathered on the lawns of the Ansari Auditorium on Friday afternoon for a thanksgiving programme, hailing the administration for resolving the longstanding dispute through dialogue.

The employees praised the October 29 order, describing it as a demonstration of the ‘utmost patience, judiciousness and prudence of the university administration and its exemplary efforts in upholding the dignity of the JMI on its 106th Foundation Day.’

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The resolution came after nearly eight meetings between the administration and the protesting students. The employees also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs for their support and guidance over the past two weeks. While students celebrated the announcement as a victory for their movement, the university employees maintained that the resolution should not be viewed as a victory of one side over another.

‘This is a victory for the JMI, its democratic traditions and the century-old values of the institution that have been carefully nurtured and preserved to this day,’ the teachers and staff observed at the thanksgiving programme.

However, amid the celebrations, the employees also demanded strict action against individuals or groups responsible for writing allegedly anti-national graffiti and slogans on university walls and vandalising gates and other infrastructure during the recent unrest.

They also criticised social media posts portraying the developments as a contest between winners and losers, saying such narratives could create divisions within the university community. The employees further condemned attempts to portray the administration, high-level committee members, proctorial teams and hostel authorities as indifferent or hostile towards students.

The university maintained that the agreement reflected its commitment to resolving the dispute through dialogue while safeguarding students’ interests and ensuring that academic activities and examinations remained unaffected. The celebrations and thanksgiving programme came a day after the university announced the timeline for union elections.