Census-2027 second phase in Delhi likely to start Jan 10

The second phase of Census 2027 in Delhi is likely to begin January 10, 2027, with a 15-day window for self-enumeration ahead of the house-to-house exercise starting January 25, officials said on Thursday.

According to senior officials, the self-enumeration window will run from January 10 to 24, followed by field operations from January 25 to February 28. A revisional round is scheduled from March 1 to 5.

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A senior census official said a meeting will be held Thursday — chaired by the Delhi chief secretary and involving census officials — on the second phase of the exercise.

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The first phase of Census 2027 in Delhi, which concluded on June 14, covered nearly 76 lakh houses and around 55 lakh households, with enumerators recording that more than 2.3 crore people were ordinarily residing in the city, officials said.

The population enumeration phase will require citizens to answer 40 questions on various parameters, including caste, to be captured for the first time since the 1931 census, religion, parents' particulars, migration, education and occupation.

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The census questionnaire covers personal details such as name, sex, date of birth, age, marital status and relationship to the head of the household. It also seeks information on nationality, religion, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe status, disability, mother tongue and other languages known.

Respondents will be asked about their educational qualifications, employment status, occupation, industry and class of worker. The questionnaire also covers migration, including birthplace, place of last residence, reason for migration and duration of stay at the current place.

The questions extend to family and financial details, including the number of children, number of bank accounts, and whether the respondent has a mobile phone number, Aadhaar number, voter ID or passport. Aadhaar and other identification details are sought only if available, with production of Aadhaar being voluntary.

The questionnaire also includes questions on the date and birthplace of parents, according to the proposed coverage of the exercise.

The census manual outlines procedures for enumerators and supervisors, house numbering, preparation of layout maps, confidentiality of information and enumeration of homeless people. It also sets out provisions for self-enumeration and a revisional round.

The Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases, with house-listing and housing census operations preceding population enumeration. The schedule and questionnaire are part of preparations for the nationwide exercise.