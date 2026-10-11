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Home / Delhi / Central Delhi wears Covid lockdown look

Central Delhi wears Covid lockdown look

Barricades, checkpoints restrict residents’ movement

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Anshita Mehra
Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Connaught Place wears a deserted look in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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With barely a vehicle horn or the usual hum of traffic, parts of Central Delhi resembled the deserted streets of the Covid lockdown on Saturday, as barricades and security checks kept residents indoors or turned them away ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

Residents were stopped from entering several stretches, with even those carrying identity cards as proof of residence being denied passage through restricted areas.

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A couple living on Jantar Mantar Road was stopped at Janpath Road while trying to visit a nearby Hanuman Temple to offer food to priests during Pitru Paksha. Despite showing their identity cards, they were not allowed to proceed and were eventually turned back.

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A handful of people seen on the streets being stopped by the police said the deserted roads and restrictions reminded them of the Covid lockdown.

“The scene reminds me of the Covid days, just with added security. It feels like a perfect time to move around, but apparently, you’re not even allowed to do so. I just came out to the market, but I kept being told to go here and there, and no auto would take the ride either,” Dhiren Singh (67) told The Tribune after being turned away while on his way to a nearby market.

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Another resident, Arush Bhatia, who was stopped at a checkpoint while trying to reach his destination, said, “Even if you live here, you cannot move around freely. You show your identity card, explain where you need to go, but there is no clarity on which road you can take. It is extremely inconvenient for residents.”

These correspondents also travelled on foot from ITO to Central Secretariat and Connaught Place. They were stopped at multiple checkpoints, witnessing people and vehicles being turned away at several points.

Despite no visible protests in and around Jantar Mantar, security arrangements remained tight, with multiple layers of barricading erected around the protest site and adjoining roads. Police personnel were deployed at key points to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

A security personnel at the spot said the layered barricading was intended to provide additional security and prevent protesters from moving further in case they breached the first line of defence.

“The multiple layers of barricading will act as additional security. If protesters manage to cross one layer, they can be stopped at the next,” the personnel said.

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