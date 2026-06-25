Central Sanskrit University approves Rs 66.2 crore budget to boost Sanskrit education, research and digital outreach

In a major step towards strengthening Sanskrit education and promoting the language across the country, the Central Sanskrit University has approved a budget of Rs 66.2 crore for various Sanskrit promotion schemes.

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The decision was taken during the 37th Grant in Aid Committee meeting held at the university's campus in Delhi.

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The meeting was chaired by the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Shrinivasa Varkhedi, who led discussions on expanding Sanskrit education, research, scholarships and digital initiatives.

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The committee reviewed the progress of ongoing schemes and prepared a roadmap for their effective implementation and expansion in the coming years.

The meeting witnessed participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Education, representatives of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and eminent Sanskrit scholars and academicians from across the country.

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According to Prof Madhukeswar Bhatt, Director of Central Schemes, the approved budget will be utilised to improve the quality of Sanskrit education while integrating traditional learning methods with modern technology.

The committee reviewed and approved allocations for several key areas, including teaching support and scholarships, research and fellowships, digital learning initiatives, publication projects and skill development programmes.

Under the education and scholarship component, financial assistance will be provided for funded teachers in traditional Sanskrit institutions, residential and general scholarships, and initiatives aimed at preserving the ancient Guru Shishya Parampara.

Research promotion activities will include fellowships, national and international seminars, workshops and academic collaborations.

A significant portion of the budget will also be directed towards digitalisation efforts, including the development of e-learning platforms and digital content to make Sanskrit education more accessible and relevant in the modern era.

The committee further approved support for the publication of rare Sanskrit manuscripts and books, while strengthening important initiatives such as the Ashtadashi Project and the Shastra Chudamani Scheme.

Teacher training programmes and vocational skill development initiatives for students also form an important part of the approved plan.

The university believes that the Rs 66.2-crore allocation will not only help preserve and promote India's rich Sanskrit heritage but also create new opportunities for young learners through technology-driven education, research and skill development programmes.

The committee expressed confidence that the approved initiatives would provide a fresh impetus to Sanskrit education and research, giving it a stronger presence in both traditional and contemporary academic spaces.