Central Secretariat to become Metro’s second triple interchange

With the approval of Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) corridors, the Central Secretariat Metro Station is set to emerge as a major triple interchange facility, significantly strengthening network integration and improving commuter convenience across the National Capital Region.

At present, Central Secretariat functions as a key interchange in Central Delhi, linking the Yellow Line and the Violet Line, catering to thousands of office-goers daily. With the Phase V(A) expansion, the station will additionally connect to the Magenta Line extension under the Central Vista Corridor, running from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha.

Once operational, the upgraded station will offer seamless connectivity across the Yellow, Violet and Magenta lines, providing direct access to the Kartavya Bhawans and surrounding office complexes.

Officials estimate that the enhanced connectivity will benefit around 60,000 office-goers and nearly two lakh visitors every day, while also contributing to reduced vehicular pollution and lower fossil fuel usage.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, several other stations are also being developed or planned as triple interchanges across different phases. Azadpur will integrate the Yellow, Pink and Magenta lines, while New Delhi station will connect the Yellow Line, Airport Express Line and the Magenta Line’s Inderlok–Indraprastha section. Lajpat Nagar is slated to link the Violet, Pink and Golden lines, and Inderlok will become a triple interchange for the Red, Green and Magenta lines in Phase IV.

Currently, Kashmere Gate remains the only operational triple interchange station in the DMRC network, connecting the Yellow, Violet and Red lines. Triple interchange stations allow passengers to switch between three metro corridors at a single location, substantially cutting travel time and making cross-city journeys faster and more efficient. DMRC data shows that the Metro network presently has 29 interchange stations. This number is expected to rise to 43 after the completion of Phase IV.