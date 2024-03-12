Centre aims to bolster infra development: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP candidate from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency, on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the inauguration of 114 critical road projects, including the much-anticipated Dwarka Expressway. Bidhuri hailed this move as a significant boost to the quality of life for Delhiites, marking yet another milestone in the city’s rapid development.

Bidhuri’s commendation came during the inauguration ceremony of these projects, valued at a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore, attended by fellow BJP candidates from Delhi. The Central Government’s substantial investment aims to bolster infrastructure development in the region. Notably, the Dwarka Expressway, spanning 29 km, is poised to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, addressing long-standing commuting challenges.

Highlighting the Modi administration’s ambitious plans, Bidhuri mentioned forthcoming transformative infrastructure projects, including the third Ring Road, Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Rangpuri bypass. Under the strategic guidance of Modi and the concerted efforts of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhiites can anticipate improved transportation facilities, offering relief from issues such as traffic congestion and pollution, he highlighted.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Delhi, Bidhuri underscored the need for the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration to prioritise the welfare of its constituents. He criticised the AAP government for allegedly prioritising political makeovers over governance, accusing it of shirking responsibility and deflecting blame.

