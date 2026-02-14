DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Centre approves 11.56 km metro extension from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden

Centre approves 11.56 km metro extension from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden

Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:12 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock.
Advertisement

The Centre has approved an 11.56 km extension corridor with eight elevated stations from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden of Noida Metro Rail Project.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the statement issued by the government on Saturday, after operationalisation of the corridor, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km.

Advertisement

Representing an advancement in the city’s infrastructure, the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) acts as a major expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Network, it said.

The corridor will introduce approximately 11.56 km of tracks and improve public transportation in the city, the statement said.

Advertisement

The project will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including the interchange at Botanical Garden, Blue Line and Magenta Line.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts