Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

New Delhi, May 19

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, the Union government on Friday set up a National Capital Service Authority that will make the recommendation of the transfer and postings of Group-A officers and DANICS serving in Delhi to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. This provision is said to have been made through an ordinance.

National Capital Civil Services Authority’ will comprise Delhi Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was planning to bring an ordinance to overturn the apex court verdict.

Notably, the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including the transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court last week.

"In view of its special status as a national capital, a scheme of administration has to be formulated by law, to balance both local and national democratic interests which are at stake, which would reflect the aspirations of the people through joint and collective responsibility of both the Government of India and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)," a government order read.

Another important provision in the ordinance, even if the National Capital Civil Services Authority recommends transfer or posting of an officer, the decision of the LG is final (in case there is a difference of opinions).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the ordinance brought by the central government. "The corruption of this government has already embarrassed Delhi a lot and now in the last one week, the way the Arvind Kejriwal government has tried to defame Delhi's administration, it is deplorable." said BJP in a statement.

The AAP government has meanwhile criticised the move.

