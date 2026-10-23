Centre, Delhi circle-rate meeting postponed

The Centre and Delhi Government meeting on the revision of circle rates, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed and is now expected to be held in January 2027, with the government considering a major overhaul that could end the system of a single circle rate across Delhi.

A senior government official told The Tribune that the meeting was deferred due to the unavailability of certain key officials due to their busy schedules.

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Another official said the meeting was now expected to take place in January on the same issue and agenda.

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The proposed exercise, as first highlighted by The Tribune on Wednesday, is likely to move towards a location-and land-use-based valuation system. Under the proposal, areas covered by the Land Pooling Policy, Land Development Area (LDA), Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and Heritage Development Control (HDC) could have separate circle rates.

The move assumes significance for Delhi’s farmers and landowners, particularly those whose land could be brought under land pooling and other redevelopment initiatives. Farmers have been seeking a revision of the prevailing rates, citing their impact on land acquisition and development-related transactions.

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The circle rate for agricultural land remains ₹53 lakh per acre, a figure that has remained unchanged despite the passage of over a decade now. The broader circle-rate framework has also remained largely unchanged since 2014, while some components trace back to earlier notifications.

The proposed revision is expected to address several concerns raised by stakeholders, including clarity on policy rules, external development charges (EDCs), time-bound implementation of land pooling, model-sector development, land allocation and registration, stamp duty and the status of undivided land.

Farmers also want clarity on how small landholders would receive their share of developed land under the policy. The land pooling policy was first announced in 2013 but has yet to see the scale of implementation originally envisaged.

Paras Tyagi, founder of the Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment, favoured a data-based approach using inflation and dearness allowance rates. Tyagi said, "More than 50 per cent of Delhi’s farmland was already held by outsiders, including private companies and other private parties, while more than 60 per cent of farmers still owning land had less than one bigha."

“It is hoped that the Delhi Government will determine circle rates while keeping the development of Delhi and its villages in mind,” Tyagi added.

However, the proposed revision has also raised concerns among residents. East Delhi RWA president BS Vohra said any increase should be accompanied by better civic services.

“Where people are getting clean air and water, and there is no traffic congestion, waterlogging or other civic problem, the circle rate can certainly be increased. But people should also get the services,” he said.