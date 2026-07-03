Centre expands National Capital Region, brings 5 Rajasthan districts under it

In a significant move aimed at strengthening planned regional development around the National Capital, the Central Government has expanded the National Capital Region (NCR)by revising the list of areas covered under the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) Act, 1985.

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The Centre has amended the Schedule to the NCRPB Act after obtaining the consent of the concerned states and consulting the National Capital Region Planning Board.

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Under the revised notification, the entire districts of Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Bharatpur and Deeg in Rajasthan have been brought within the ambit of the NCR.

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The notification also provides for the partial inclusion of Kotputli-Behror district.

The tehsils of Behror, Bansur, Neemrana, Mandan and Narayanpur have been included in the NCR, while Kotputli, Viratnagar and Pavta tehsils have been kept outside the NCR limits.

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The revised notification replaces the earlier description of Rajasthan's NCR areas notified in 2013 and is expected to facilitate integrated regional planning, improved infrastructure development, enhanced connectivity, and coordinated urban growth in the expanded region.