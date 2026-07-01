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Home / Delhi / Centre moves to evict Delhi Gymkhana Club after lease expiry; cites defence, public security needs

Centre moves to evict Delhi Gymkhana Club after lease expiry; cites defence, public security needs

The land was originally leased in 1928 to the Imperial Gymkhana Club and continued as the Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:14 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Delhi Gymkhana Club. Image credit: PTI/file
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The Union Government has initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club, stating that the club's continued occupation of its Safdarjung Road premises after the expiry of its lease amounts to unauthorised possession of government land required for defence infrastructure and other public purposes.

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An eviction notice issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, has asked the club’s representatives to appear before the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for a hearing on July 7.

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The move follows the expiry of the club’s lease on May 22. According to the notice, the Centre has treated the club’s continued occupation of the property as unauthorised after the lease came to an end.

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The government has maintained that the premises are “valuable public premises vested in the Union of India” and that it is obligated to regulate, protect and utilise such public property in accordance with public interest and public purpose.

The notice also invokes provisions of the lease deed, under which the government, as lessor, is empowered to resume and re-enter the property if it is required for a public purpose.

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On May 22, the L&DO informed the club that the 27.3-acre property was “critically required for strengthening and securing defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”. It further stated that the land was essential to meet urgent institutional requirements, governance infrastructure needs, public interest projects, and the resumption of adjoining government land.

The government directed the club to hand over possession of the premises by June 5.

The eviction notice states: “Despite lawful determination of the lease and despite being called upon to hand over possession, the respondent failed to vacate the premises and continues in occupation thereof... Because valuable government land situated in the National Capital cannot be permitted to remain under unauthorised occupation contrary to governmental determination and larger public interest.”

The land was originally leased in 1928 to the Imperial Gymkhana Club and continued as the Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence.

Following the government’s direction to vacate the premises, members of the club approached the Delhi High Court. The court did not grant a stay on the government’s decision. During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Centre would proceed in accordance with the procedure established under law.

The Tribune tried to reach the L&DO for an official comment, but its queries did not receive a response.

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