Centre moves to take over 17-acre land of 100-years-old graveyard from Waqf; Delhi High Court steps in

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Centre from altering the existing position at a century-old Waqf-notified graveyard in Civil Lines after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) asserted government ownership of the entire 17-acre property in an eviction notice and threatened forcible possession.

Justice Amit Mahajan, on November 6, directed the respondents to maintain status quo until the next hearing on March 11, 2027. The court also issued notice on the petition and sought replies from the respondents, including the Union government and the Delhi Waqf Board. The interim direction does not settle the ownership dispute or amount to a final cancellation of the eviction notice.

The dispute concerns Qabristan (Graveyard) Bagh Sher Jung, situated between Ludlow Castle Road and Under Hill Road and managed by Anjuman Wakil-I-Quam Punjabian, a registered charitable society in Civil Lines area which claims to have existed since before 1910. Spread over approximately 17 acres, the premises comprise old graves, shrines, a functioning mosque and a madrasa. This is established by a court judgment, which records the society's registration certificate as documentary evidence.

The immediate trigger was the eviction notice issued by the L&DO to Nawab Ali, whom the graveyard's management has described as an encroacher on a portion of the property. The notice gave him 15 days to vacate, warning that possession would otherwise be taken forcibly.

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However, the notice also asserted that the entire 17-acre plot was the property of the Government of India and vested in and administered by the L&DO under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The society has challenged this broader ownership claim, arguing that the government cannot take possession of the graveyard on the basis of the notice.

The society has argued that the Centre's ownership claim had previously been rejected by a court and that the finding was never challenged. It maintains that the graveyard was notified as Waqf property in 1970 and has historically served Delhi's Punjabi Muslim community.

The November 6 High Court order records the petitioner's submission that the Centre had earlier filed a civil suit claiming ownership of the property, which was dismissed on April 13, 1971, and that the decision had attained finality. The society has also relied on an earlier district court ruling, reported to have been delivered in 1985, concerning the Centre's failure to establish ownership after completing the prescribed acquisition procedure.

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The society's ownership claim also finds a reference in the Delhi Waqf Board's property register. Its online registration document lists Qabristan and Masjid Sher Bagh Jung at Civil Lines, Rajiv Road, under Khasra No. 4127, identifying Anjuman Wakeel-e-Qaum Punjabiyan as the managing body. The register refers to a 1963 Gazette notification, while the society has relied on the Delhi Administration's April 16, 1970, notification before the High Court.

L&DO, meanwhile, is responsible for maintaining records of Nazul land acquired in 1911 for the formation of the national capital, managing government land and handling eviction proceedings against unauthorised occupants on land under its control, according to its official description of functions.

Represented by advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, the society has sought directions restraining the MoHUA and the Deputy L&DO from forcibly taking possession of the graveyard or asserting ownership over it.

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Separately, the society has instituted proceedings concerning alleged encroachment on a portion of the graveyard land. It had filed a civil suit in 2018 against occupants and is seeking execution of the order in that matter. Those proceedings remain pending.

The Delhi High Court's latest direction means the respondents must preserve the existing position until the next hearing. The Centre has not been granted possession, while the society has not secured a final judicial declaration of ownership. The competing claims over the 17-acre property will remain before the court as it considers the responses of the parties.