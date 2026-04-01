Centre notifies Transit Oriented Development policy for Delhi

The Centre today formally notified the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for Delhi, setting the stage for the transformation of the urban landscape of the Capital.

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The notification, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, amends the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 and lays down a comprehensive framework for compact, mixed-use development within a 500-metre radius of Metro corridors, railway stations, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations and High Speed Rail (HSR) terminals across the city.

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The policy, long awaited by urban planners, real estate developers and housing advocates alike, seeks to leverage expanding public transport network to optimise land use, reduce dependence on private vehicles and create walkable, self-sufficient neighbourhoods around transit hubs.

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Officials said the idea is to help people live, work and shop close to where they catch their trains — a concept that has transformed Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong and such cities.

TOD Zone

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A TOD Zone has been defined as a 500-metre wide corridor on either side of the centreline of existing and planned metro routes, as well as a 500-metre radius around regional and interstate mass transit stations including RRTS, railway stations and high-speed rail terminals. Any plot that falls fully or at least 50 per cent within this zone and has a minimum area of 2,000 square metres is eligible to participate in the TOD scheme. Participation in the policy is voluntary.

Generous FAR, mixed-use

The most consequential aspect of the policy is the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) it permits — far higher than conventional Delhi norms. A base FAR of 400 will be allowed on the payment of TOD charges, to be notified separately. The maximum permissible FAR is capped at 500, with FAR beyond 400 available only on the payment of additional FAR charges to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which will be the nodal authority for the policy. Minimum FAR utilisation has been set at 400. So developers cannot underutilise the density potential of TOD plots.

The policy mandates a specific mix of uses within each TOD plot. At least 65 per cent of the total permissible FAR must be reserved for residential dwelling units smaller than 100 square metres of built-up area, including guest houses and studio apartments. This will boost affordable and mid-segment housing near transit hubs. A minimum of 10 percent of FAR must be used for neighbourhood commercial establishments, social facilities and amenities. The remaining 25 per cent may be used flexibly for larger residential units, office space, guest houses or studio apartments.

Eligibility and access

A TOD plot must be accessible from a road with a minimum right-of-way of 18 metres. Where such a road does not currently exist, TOD schemes may still be considered if a proposed continuous 18-metre road connects the plot to an existing road of that width. In such cases, the land required for road widening will be reserved outside the TOD scheme area, and FAR benefits will be provided to developers who surrender land for this purpose.

Ground coverage, green space, parking

Maximum ground coverage on a TOD plot shall not exceed 40 per cent. For plots between 2,000 and 10,000 square metres, front setbacks of 9 metres and back and side setbacks of 6 metres each are prescribed. For larger plots exceeding 10,000 square metres, front setbacks rise to 15 metres and back and side setbacks to 12 metres each. A minimum of 10 per cent of the amalgamated plot area must be developed as green space, with a permissible variation of plus or minus 2 per cent at the discretion of the TOD Committee. Policy prescribes one equivalent car space per 100 square metres of FAR area. For mixed-use schemes on plots larger than 1 hectare, at least 30 per cent of all parking facilities must be designated as public parking.

60-day deemed approval

A dedicated TOD fund will be established and an online portal will be set up for the policy. A high-powered TOD Committee will be constituted under Vice-Chairman of the DDA as chair. This committee will approve TOD proposals before they are sanctioned through MCD's Online Building Plan Sanction Portal (OBPS).

In a significant pro-developer provision, a strict 60-day timeline is set for approvals. If the authority does not communicate approval or rejection in 60 days of receiving the proposal through OBPS, the project will be deemed approved to cut red tape.

Excluded areas

The policy will not apply to areas identified for environmental protection, Zone 'O' and its buffer areas, villages under the Green Belt, Monument Prohibited Areas and Heritage Buildings, the Civil Lines Bungalow Area, Lutyens Bungalow Zone and Chanakyapuri and cantonment or defence areas.

How DDA TOD charges will work

• Anyone who wants to build near a metro station under TOD rules must pay Rs 10,000 per sq metre of construction. This charge includes fees for approvals like building plans, water and sewer, which was earlier paid separately. For a medium-sized building, this cost can run into crores. If the builder wants to construct more floors (higher FAR), they have to pay extra charges based on circle rates. Both payments, the base Rs 10,000 charge and the extra FAR charge, go into a dedicated TOD fund.

What it entails

*Nod to FAR of up to 500 near Metro & RRTS stations

* Notification amends Master Plan for Delhi-2021

* Projects to be deemed approved if no response got within 60 days