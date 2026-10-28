Centre of Indian Trade Unions mobilises workers for December 1 Parliament march, seeks Rs 42,000 minimum wage

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The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday called for a massive mobilisation of workers for a march to Parliament on December 1, demanding the repeal of four labour codes, restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and a minimum wage of Rs 42,000 for all workers.

It said the working class would intensify its agitation through multi-day protests across the country in the coming months if the government failed to address its long-pending demands.

The trade union body said preparations for the march were underway across states, with around 40,000 train tickets already booked by participants travelling to the national capital from distant states.

CITU has demanded the repeal of the four labour codes, restoration of MGNREGA, recognition of scheme workers as regular employees with statutory benefits, and a minimum wage of Rs 42,000 for all workers.

It has also sought a minimum monthly income of Rs 42,000 for the self-employed and a universal minimum pension of Rs 21,000.

“The December 1 march will bring together workers’ movements, farmers’ struggles, student-youth protests, and campaigns against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on a common national platform,” CITU president Sudip Dutta said.

The organisation cited the recent 48-hour statewide strike by Haryana electricity employees and engineers as an example of the effectiveness of collective action against privatisation.

It claimed that more than 40,000 employees participated in the strike, prompting the state government to issue a policy direction against granting a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company for Gurugram and Nuh.

According to CITU, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also publicly declared that parallel licensing would not be allowed in the state.

The trade union said farmers’ organisations, other trade unions and consumers had supported the strike despite prolonged power and water cuts.

Dutta also highlighted the growing mobilisation of anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other scheme workers, who are demanding recognition as workers, minimum wages and statutory benefits, including provident fund, employees’ state insurance and gratuity.

CITU said the December 1 march would build on the wave of workers’ protests that followed the February 12 general strike and link local and sectoral struggles with broader demands concerning employment, wages, pensions and democratic rights.

The body also called for scrapping the SIR exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the revision threatened the voting rights of millions, particularly workers, migrants and poor people.