Centre proposes 25% cut in All-India Tourist Permit fees, 10-year cap for Delhi-registered diesel vehicles

The Centre has proposed a 25 per cent reduction in All-India Tourist Permit fees across four vehicle categories. It has also proposed that diesel vehicles registered in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi will not be eligible for an All-India Tourist Permit after 10 years from the date of first registration.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued the draft All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, seeking to amend the 2023 rules. The draft will be taken up for consideration 30 days after copies of the Gazette notification are made available to the public. Objections and suggestions can be submitted during this period.

Advertisement

Under the proposal, the existing permit fees of Rs 20,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 80,000 and Rs 3 lakh will be reduced to Rs 15,000, Rs 22,500, Rs 60,000 and Rs 2.25 lakh, respectively — a 25 per cent cut in each category.

Advertisement

The draft also proposes to extend the clean-fuel provision to vehicles running exclusively on hydrogen, methanol, ethanol or any form of natural gas.

In a significant change for older vehicles, a battery-operated tourist vehicle or one running exclusively on natural gas or hydrogen may be granted an All-India Tourist Permit even after 15 years, provided it obtains a fitness certificate from an automated testing station at least 15 days before applying for the permit.

Advertisement

However, the draft specifically states that diesel vehicles registered in Delhi will not be granted the permit after completing 10 years from the date of first registration.

The proposed amendments also clarify that an All-India Tourist Permit is to be used for a tourist vehicle as a whole for transporting tourists or a group of tourists along with their personal luggage, and not for individual passenger operations.