Centre pushes states to accelerate stray dog sterilisation, vaccination

The Centre has stepped up its push for scientific and humane management of stray dogs, urging states to strengthen sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programmes while implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 more effectively.

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Responding to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that although local bodies are primarily responsible for managing stray dog populations, the Centre is supporting states through policy measures and financial incentives to improve public safety and animal welfare. The ministry said the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, provide the legal framework for controlling stray dog populations through the globally accepted Capture-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (CNVR) model, which combines sterilisation with anti-rabies vaccination.

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To encourage faster implementation, the Centre has linked stray dog management reforms to the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme for 2026-27. States carrying out large-scale sterilisation and vaccination drives and establishing Animal Birth Control centres and shelters for stray animals will be eligible for financial incentives.

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The government also highlighted its broader strategy to eliminate dog-mediated rabies by 2030 through the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE), which brings together the ministries dealing with health, animal husbandry, environment, urban affairs and panchayati raj under a "One Health" approach.

While the Ministry of Health oversees the National Rabies Control Programme for preventing human deaths from rabies, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is supplying anti-rabies vaccines and related support to states under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

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The ministry further informed Parliament that, following the Supreme Court's May 19 judgment in In Re: City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price, directions were issued to all states and UTs on June 9, calling for time-bound implementation of the Animal Birth Control Programme.