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Home / Delhi / Centre reaches out to CJP; representatives Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to meet minister JP Nadda 

Centre reaches out to CJP; representatives Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to meet minister JP Nadda 

Sources say the government had reached out to the protesters through New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma and offered talks with a district magistrate and later with a secretary to the government

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Aditi Tandon
Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. PTI
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The government on Monday reached out to protesting Cockroach Janta Party with their leaders set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday.

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The CJP will send Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka for the meeting signalling a thaw in the deadlock between the government and the protesters seeking exam reforms.

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Sources said the government had reached out to the protesters through New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma and offered talks with a district magistrate and later with a secretary to the government.

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But the CJP insisted on meeting only the prime minister or a union minister.

They also sent names of the ministers they wanted to engage with after which the appointment with Nadda is said to have been fixed.

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This is the first formal engagement of the government with the protest leaders amid indications of an understanding being reached.

Das made this official by tweeting “#IMPORTANT: It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!”

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