Centre reappoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India

The Centre has reappointed senior advocate Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India for a further term of three years with effect from July 1, 2026.

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The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on June 20, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

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A senior advocate from Gujarat, Mehta will continue as India’s second highest law officer for a new three-year term, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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Mehta has been the Solicitor General of India since October 10, 2018. He was earlier re-appointed with effect from July 1, 2023 for three years. He has been representing the Government on important constitutional issues before the top court and various high courts.

The ACC also cleared the reappointment of five Additional Solicitors General (ASGs) for the Supreme Court for another three-year term.

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The five ASGs are: Vikramjit Banerjee, K.M. Nataraj, S.V. Raju, N. Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati.

Additionally, senior advocate Chetan Sharma has been reappointed as an ASG for the Delhi High Court for further six months with effect from July 1, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.