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Home / Delhi / Centre renames 12 MCD zones to align with Delhi’s revenue districts

Centre renames 12 MCD zones to align with Delhi’s revenue districts

Move aims to improve coordination between civic, revenue authorities

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Centre has renamed 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), bringing their nomenclature in line with the Capital’s revised revenue districts in a move aimed at improving coordination between civic and revenue authorities.

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The amendment, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Delhi Gazette, modifies the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. Issued under Section 3A of the Act, the notification relists all 250 municipal wards under the newly designated zone names.

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Under the revised nomenclature, the MCD’s zones are now named Outer North, North, North-West, Central North, Old Delhi, Central, West, South-West, South-East, South, East and North-East.

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The exercise follows the Revenue Department’s December 25, 2025, order that reorganised Delhi’s administrative structure into 39 sub-divisions/tehsils across 13 revenue districts.

The MCD’s 12 zones have now been aligned with the corresponding revenue districts, while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area and Delhi Cantonment will continue as separate administrative units.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the amendment, calling it a significant step towards making Delhi’s governance “more streamlined, citizen-centric and easier to navigate.”

She said aligning municipal zones with revenue districts would improve coordination among departments, reduce administrative confusion and facilitate the smoother implementation of government schemes.

According to the government, citizens dealing with land records, property-related matters and civic services will benefit from a uniform administrative nomenclature across departments. Officials also expect the move to simplify record management and improve coordination between agencies handling municipal and revenue functions.

The revised schedule maps all 250 MCD wards under the new zone names, formally replacing the earlier nomenclature and bringing the civic body’s administrative structure in sync with Delhi’s revenue framework.

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