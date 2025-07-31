DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Centre sanctions Rs 821.26 cr as special assistance for Delhi: CM

Centre sanctions Rs 821.26 cr as special assistance for Delhi: CM

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:39 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the Global Outreach Summit 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 821.26 crore as special assistance to accelerate the development in the national capital.

The funds, approved under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025–26, aim to bolster critical public service sectors, including health, education, housing, transport, drinking water and electricity.

The Chief Minister said 66 per cent of the sanctioned amount had been released, enabling immediate execution of priority projects. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their swift support and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Developed Delhi” within a “Developed India.”

According to the Chief Minister, Rs 716 crore has been allocated under Part-I for 33 major infrastructure projects, while Rs 105.26 crore under Part-III will fund the Priority Corridor of MRTS Phase-IV. She said the Delhi Government had submitted its proposals promptly and in full compliance via the PFMS portal, ensuring timely clearance.

CM Gupta said the special assistance would boost civic infrastructure, improve urban mobility, generate employment and stimulate economic growth, with all projects to be completed in a time-bound, transparent and quality-driven manner.

