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Home / Delhi / Centre set to clear scheme to introduce BS VI commercial electric vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Centre set to clear scheme to introduce BS VI commercial electric vehicles in Delhi-NCR

According to sources, the Union Cabinet, which is to meet today at 11:30 am, may give a green light to the proposed scheme

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:15 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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The move is aimed at reducing air pollution and accelerate cleaner mobility.
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The Union Cabinet today is likely to clear a scheme to replace BS-IV buses and trucks in Delhi-NCR with BS-VI commercial electric vehicles. The scheme is likely to be implemented in the region by October-November this year.

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According to sources, the Union Cabinet, which is to meet today at 11:30 am, may give a green light to the proposed scheme under which operators may get access to concessional loans for purchasing new BS-VI and electric buses and trucks.

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The move is aimed at reducing air pollution, accelerate cleaner mobility, and phase out older, higher-emission commercial vehicles.

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