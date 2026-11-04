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Home / Delhi / Centre sets deadlines for MCD to tackle waste along rly tracks in Delhi

Centre sets deadlines for MCD to tackle waste along rly tracks in Delhi

Home Secy asks civic body to survey affected areas in 15 days

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Centre has set deadlines for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to address the persistent dumping of waste along railway tracks in the Capital, with the civic body being asked to identify affected locations, strengthen door-to-door collection in adjoining settlements and prevent fresh accumulation.

The directions follow a review meeting on Special Campaign 6.0, chaired by the Union Home Secretary on October 26, during which the Railway Board flagged garbage dumping by unauthorised colonies and settlements along railway lines. The Board stressed the need for regular waste collection through civic agencies, rather than relying solely on periodic cleaning drives.

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According to the meeting documents, the MCD has been asked to survey all colonies and settlements adjoining railway tracks within 15 days and assess the volume of waste generated. It must prepare a comprehensive action plan within 20 days, covering regular collection, disposal and measures to prevent waste from accumulating again. The door-to-door collection system is also to be strictly enforced in unauthorised settlements.

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The scale of the problem remains significant despite earlier cleaning efforts. Of Delhi's 365.2-km railway network, 18.93 km has been identified as affected by garbage, with legacy waste lying at 125 locations. The accumulation has raised concerns over pollution, the health of residents living nearby and the safety of railway operations.

The latest intervention also seeks to address the problem at its source. The MCD has been asked to conduct information, education and communication campaigns to make residents aware of proper waste disposal, with the involvement of social organisations and non-governmental organisations.

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Between August 17 and October 17, the civic body removed 5,997 metric tonnes of waste during a special cleanliness drive along railway tracks. Shahdara, Inderlok and Dayabasti were among the areas where intensive cleaning was undertaken.

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