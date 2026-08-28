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Home / Delhi / Centre starts subsidised onion sales in Delhi at Rs 35 per kg

Centre starts subsidised onion sales in Delhi at Rs 35 per kg

Mobile vans selling onions at nearly half the market rate; more outlets expected

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Mobile vans selling onions at nearly half the market rate; more outlets expected
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Delhi residents facing onion prices of Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg will now be able to buy the staple at nearly half the market rate, with the Centre starting subsidised sales at Rs 35 per kg.

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The onions are being sold through mobile vans operated by NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) at 13 locations across Delhi NCR. The number of locations is expected to rise to 40 in the coming days.

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On Thursday, Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off the vans from the Agriculture Bhawan complex, where people also bought onions at the subsidised rate. Around 400 kg was sold on the first day.

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Khare said onion production and availability in the country were sufficient. She added that the government had taken active steps to contain price fluctuations as demand rises during the festive period.

The move came as the first ‘Kanda Express’ from Nashik reached Adarsh Nagar railway station in New Delhi. Its onions will also be sold at the subsidised rate, with more such trains expected to reach Delhi in the coming days.

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