Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 11

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today held a virtual meeting with environment ministers of northern states, GNCTD and Punjab to review activities being undertaken and planned to manage the issue of air pollution in NCR.

The meeting was organised to ensure coordinated action and cooperation of all stakeholders to combat air pollution that affects the region in the season, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who is also in charge of the Environment portfolio, Hemaram Choudhary (Rajasthan) Gopal Rai (Delhi) Arun Kumar (UP) and Gurmeet Singh Meet (Punjab).

Minister of state Ashwini Kumar Choubey was also present at the meeting where CAQM made a detailed presentation on different aspects and challenges with regard to controlling air pollution in the NCR region, enlisting steps taken, directions and advisories issued along with the activities planned for management of air pollution during this season, officials said.

Major sectors discussed in the meeting included agricultural stubble burning, industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generator sets, vehicular pollution, electric mobility, dust from road and open areas and dust from construction and demolition activity. CAQM reiterated the comprehensive policy formulated and directed for targeted short/ medium/ and long-term action in various sectors by different agencies concerned.

“The issue of stubble burning is a prime concern for all stakeholders, action taken and planned on the incidents of paddy residue burning were also highlighted by states in the meeting. The magnitude of the problem was discussed in the meeting in the light of the estimated paddy straw generation figures as provided by the states,” officials said.

“Environment Minister stressed on a participatory and coordinated approach to yield positive results. State ministers appealed for proactive public participation in combating air pollution in the NCR region which was caused by the airshed conditions. Environment Ministers of NCR, GNCTD and Punjab assured commitment to manage air pollution and follow all directions of CAQM,” they added.

An update was provided regarding availability and allocation of CRM machinery by states who informed that they have involved local bodies and are innovatively providing the machinery to the farmers to promote in-situ methods of handling crop residue, according to an official statement.

Expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards in-situ stubble management was also discussed. States informed about the progress in the ex-situ crop residue management and activities undertaken to promote alternate usage of paddy straw as an economic resource, it added.

Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi also informed about the dust control and management actions being undertaken. Efforts are being made to combat pollution from dust from construction and demolition activities. There was also a detailed discussion on controlling the burning MSW and open biomass in the NCR region with strict vigil and action on non-compliance. Bursting of crackers has completely been banned in Delhi, while Haryana and UP have permitted the use of green fire crackers.

#Environment #Pollution