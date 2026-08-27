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Home / Delhi / Centre takes possession of Delhi Race Club premises after court allows eviction

Centre takes possession of Delhi Race Club premises after court allows eviction

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:16 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Thursday took possession of the Delhi Race Club premises, paving the way for the government to assume control of the prime property after the Delhi High Court cleared the way for the eviction proceedings.

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The development came after the club’s challenge to the eviction process was rejected by the court.

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Earlier, on Tuesday (August 25), a Delhi court declined to stay the eviction order issued against the Delhi Race Club by the Estate Officer. The court noted that the club had been given several opportunities to present its case but failed to submit a reply.

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The High Court observed that the Estate Officer had provided the club with a copy of the plaint filed by the Union of India and had also granted it sufficient time to file its response. However, the club did not do so for “reasons best known” to it.

With the court refusing to intervene, the Centre proceeded to take possession of the property on Thursday itself.

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