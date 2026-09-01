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Home / Delhi / Centre to supply 1,000 MT onions to Delhi at Rs 35/kg amid price concerns

Centre to supply 1,000 MT onions to Delhi at Rs 35/kg amid price concerns

These will be available in fair price shops and mobile vans across the city, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:41 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Centre will provide 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi, which will be sold to consumers at Rs 35 per kg through fair price shops and mobile vans across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

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The move comes amid concerns over rising onion prices and availability in the national capital. Gupta said the Delhi Government would not allow an onion shortage to develop and was keeping a close watch on the availability and prices of the essential commodity.

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The onions supplied by the Centre will be distributed through fair price shops, while one mobile van each will operate in all 13 districts of Delhi to make the subsidised onions accessible to residents in different parts of the city.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the mobile vans will move across their respective districts to ensure that people who may have difficulty accessing fair price shops can also purchase onions at the fixed rate of Rs 35 per kg.

Gupta said the government’s priority was to ensure adequate availability of essential food items at affordable prices and prevent onions from becoming unaffordable for ordinary consumers.

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The Delhi Government said it would take all necessary steps to maintain adequate supplies of onions in the capital and prevent any shortage.

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