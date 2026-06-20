Centre weighs mandatory building life-span disclosure after spate of unsafe housing cases

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Speaking at the four-day Bharat Buildcon international exhibition, the minister said incidents where residents are forced to leave homes found to be structurally unsafe are “shocking” and amount to a “national loss”, besides causing losses to entrepreneurs and homebuyers.

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Lal said buildings should be planned and constructed according to clearly defined durability standards and urged developers to voluntarily disclose the expected life span of projects to strengthen consumer confidence. The proposal comes amid growing scrutiny of construction quality in residential developments.

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His remarks follow recent cases in which authorities ordered action against housing projects over structural concerns. Among them is the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s direction to Chintels India to pay more than Rs 4 crore to a homebuyer in Chintels Paradiso after serious construction defects came to light following a tower collapse that claimed two lives. In another case, the Gurgaon administration approved the demolition of four towers at NBCC Green View in Sector 37D, years after the structures were declared unsafe.

The minister also outlined a broader urban development agenda aimed at addressing pressures on land availability in cities. He said the government is working on a plan that would allow commercial, office and residential buildings to be developed above Metro and railway stations. The proposal is intended to optimise the use of urban land, where costs have risen sharply and availability remains limited.

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In a separate measure linked to the construction sector, Lal said a scheme is being prepared to support contractors in creating temporary accommodation for labourers at project sites. Financial assistance for such facilities is proposed to come from labour cess collected by state governments, reducing the upfront expenditure contractors currently incur for worker housing.

Addressing industry representatives, the minister said the housing sector must cater to all income groups, from affordable homes costing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to premium and luxury housing segments. He also cautioned developers against overextending themselves by taking on more projects than they can effectively execute.

The announcements indicate that the government is examining policy changes that seek to balance urban expansion with construction quality, consumer protection and better living conditions for workers, even as concerns over the safety and sustainability of residential projects continue to surface.