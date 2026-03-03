Centre withdraws recognition of 107-yr-old Central Secretariat Club

The recognition of the 107-year-old Central Secretariat Club (CSC) in the national capital has been withdrawn by the Centre due to the absence of a functioning executive committee, whose elections have not been held since the expiry of the previous panel in July 2025.

Apart from this, large-scale mismanagement, non-compliance with policy directives issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and a series of illegal activities conducted within its premises (located just a kilometre from Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament complex) were cited as reasons behind the decision.

Established in 1919, the CSC is a registered society operating on government land. It has around 650 members, comprising serving and retired Central Government employees and is managed by an executive committee elected annually.

The club had previously faced derecognition in 1971 and 1983 following complaints of irregularities, before recognition was restored in 2005 after review. This time, however, the recognition was withdrawn after DoPT observed multiple irregularities over the years, including the failure to conduct EC elections annually as mandated by the club’s constitution. Elections had been held only in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2013, leaving long gaps between panels.

In addition, complaints of misconduct, misuse of position, and financial irregularities among office bearers, as well as grievances related to management functioning and alleged illegitimate activities, were also flagged.

To address these problems, DoPT had constituted an Ad-hoc Administrative Committee (AAC) in March 2023 to oversee operations and streamline functioning while preserving recreational facilities for government employees.

Fresh executive committee elections were subsequently held in July 2024, but complaints persisted. Despite repeated instructions from DoPT in 2025, the general secretary did not initiate the next election process or issue notifications.

Since the EC elected on July 14, 2024 had a one-year term, its tenure expired on July 13, 2025. As new elections were not completed, no office bearer or executive committee member retained legal authority to run the club after July 14, 2025, effectively rendering the management invalid.

DoPT’s directive further listed serious concerns reported by members and authorities, including internal disputes and the exclusion of certain members from decision-making.

Other problems instrumental in the decision to withdraw recognition included denial of CCTV access and disrespectful behaviour towards DoPT nominees, unjustified delays in granting membership, inaction against unauthorised occupants, encroachments on government property, non-compliance with policy directives, reports of unauthorised canteen operations, gambling activities, and alcohol consumption on the premises. Allegations of discriminatory treatment towards lower-staff members were also noted.