 Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

New changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overaged vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when air quality index breaches the 200 mark

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 30

The Graded Response Action Plan—a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season—will come into force on Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, an autonomous body tasked with improving air quality in Delhi and the adjoining areas, had made crucial changes to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year and again in July this year.

The new changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overaged vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when the air quality index (AQI) breaches the 200 mark. BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers will be immediately banned in Delhi and Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar if the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses the 400 mark.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body formed under an Act in 2021, had amended the GRAP in July last year to ensure proactive implementation of anti-air pollution steps based on forecasts up to three days in advance.

Earlier, the authorities would implement these measures, including banning construction and demolition works, entry of high-emission vehicles and the use of coal and firewood, only after the pollution level touched a particular threshold.

The GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II - ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III - ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

The revised GRAP recommends strict enforcement of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on overaged diesel and petrol vehicles under Stage 1.

It also calls for a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels as soon as the AQI crosses the 200 mark. Earlier, the authorities would implement this measure under Stage 2 (AQI above 300).

New steps suggested as part of the revised GRAP include “strict action to curb air pollution at all identified hotspots in the region under Stage 2”.

Under Stage 3, states will have to impose strict restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Authorities may discontinue physical classes in schools for children up to Class V in such a scenario, the CAQM suggested.

At AQI above 450, four-wheelers registered outside Delhi, other than electric vehicles and those using CNG and BS-VI diesel, will not be permitted to enter Delhi. However, those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services are exempt.

All other existing measures taken under different stages of GRAP will continue.

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

4
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

5
Comment NOUS INDICA

Why Punjab disbelieves its cops

6
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
India

Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

9
India

Ottawa denies reports of drugs on Justin Trudeau's plane

10
Punjab

Did Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira's plan to travel abroad trigger SIT action?

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India raises with UK denial of envoy’s entry into Scotland gurdwara

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...

Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre i...


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net