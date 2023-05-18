Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

New Delhi, May 18
The AAP government has sought the Centre's approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
Gupta is currently serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government. The present Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar is due to retire later this year, they said.
The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to L-G VK Saxena for concurrence of the Centre.
The move comes days after the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.
