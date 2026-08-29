The Centre plans to complete the registration of all beneficiaries under its PARIVARTAN scheme within a year, with the programme targeting the replacement of more than two lakh trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR that conform to Bharat Stage (BS)-IV or earlier emission norms with BS-VI or stricter norm-compliant-vehicles or electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Under the Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions (PARIVARTAN), eligible vehicles will be replaced with BS-VI or stricter norm-compliant-vehicles or electric vehicles.

Advertisement

V Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), said vehicles registered in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are eligible for replacement.

Addressing the media, Umashankar said more than 1,300 truck and bus owners have registered under the scheme within a month of its launch.

The scheme covers 37 districts in the NCR—13 in Delhi, 14 in Haryana, eight in Uttar Pradesh and two in Rajasthan. It is expected to benefit around 1.9 lakh trucks and 16,329 buses.

Trucks and buses account for only around 3 per cent of the total vehicle fleet in Delhi-NCR but contribute about 36 per cent of the region's PM2.5 emissions, the Secretary said.

The PARIVARTAN scheme has a total financial outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including Rs 5,041 crore in budgetary support from the Centre. It is funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by MoRTH.

The scheme offers a range of financial incentives to encourage vehicle owners to scrap older, more polluting vehicles and purchase cleaner replacements. These include a five percentage-point interest subsidy on eligible vehicle loans for five years, a 100 per cent road tax waiver for 10 years, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) discount of at least 8 per cent on the ex-showroom price, and a waiver of registration fees.

Additionally, buyers of BS-VI diesel or CNG vehicles will receive monthly fuel vouchers ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,800, depending on the vehicle category, for five years.

Those purchasing electric vehicles will instead receive a one-time incentive ranging from Rs 64,000 to Rs 2.56 lakh.

The Union Cabinet approved the PARIVARTAN scheme in June to accelerate the replacement of more than two lakh BS-IV and older trucks and buses registered in Delhi and the NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.