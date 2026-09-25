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Home / Delhi / Century-old mosque in Central Vista project path, Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response

Century-old mosque in Central Vista project path, Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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A mosque said to be over a century old and located within the Krishi Bhavan complex has reached the Delhi High Court amid the Central Vista redevelopment project, with its caretakers seeking either its preservation or, if that is not feasible, an alternative prayer facility nearby.

Justice Anish Dayal has sought responses from the Centre, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Waqf Board on a petition concerning the Qadeemi Masjid, which may be affected by the redevelopment of Krishi Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan.

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Appearing for the mosque’s caretaking committee, senior advocate Salman Khurshid clarified that the petitioners were neither seeking to halt nor delay the Central Vista project or the construction of the common secretariat buildings.

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Their concern, he said, was the fate of a place of worship that has been used for decades by government employees and others working in nearby offices.

The petition seeks protection against the demolition or dismantling of the mosque until the authorities undertake a “fair, transparent and reasoned” assessment of whether it can be retained at its present location.

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If retaining the structure is found to be genuinely incompatible with the redevelopment project, the petitioners have sought a reasonable and nearby alternative prayer facility.

Khurshid told the court that the mosque predated the government complex and had existed for more than a century.

The court recorded the petitioners’ submission that the Delhi Waqf Board had notified the mosque as Waqf property in 1970 and recognised its antiquity. According to the petitioners, the mosque continued to exist even after Krishi Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan and other government office buildings were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s.

While acknowledging that the land beneath the mosque belongs to the government, the petitioners invoked the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution in support of their plea for the continued availability of the prayer facility.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, told the court that he would seek instructions and file a response.

The court granted the authorities four weeks to respond and listed the matter for hearing on November 2.

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