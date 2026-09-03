Chandni Chowk’s boom barriers to get pvt upkeep

The Delhi Government has begun the process of handing over the operation and maintenance of 22 automatic boom barriers on Chandni Chowk’s main road to a private company, in a move aimed at improving vehicle control on the city’s first motor vehicle-free road.

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The 1.3-km main stretch has boom barriers at adjoining lanes and connecting roads to prevent vehicles from entering. However, several barriers are in a poor condition, allowing vehicles to reach the main road from some points.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) will engage a private company for 12 months to regularly inspect and repair all 22 barriers. Damaged parts will also be replaced, if required. The department will spend about Rs 33.13 lakh a year on the arrangement.

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The decision follows complaints raised during Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s inspection of Chandni Chowk last year. Local residents had complained about the poor condition of the barriers near Dariba. The Chief Minister had expressed concern and directed officials to improve the system.