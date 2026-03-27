Chandrawal WTP to gradually restore full supply: Jal Board

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday said water supply in parts of the city is expected to resume gradually as repair and restoration work continues at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

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In a statement, DJB said teams are working “continuously at a war footing” to restore operations. Out of the plant’s total pumping capacity of 58 million gallons per day (MGD), 47 MGD has already been restored. The remaining 11 MGD is expected to be operational by Saturday.

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The WTP, which supplies potable water to key areas of Central Delhi, was affected on 22 March after a 600 mm diameter backwash pipeline burst near the facility. Located in a low-lying area, the site was submerged, forcing a complete shutdown.

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The pipeline has now been repaired, and teams are working round-the-clock to restore normal operations. Repair work began immediately after the incident, and the plant was partially operational in a phased manner from 25 March. However, residual moisture has caused repeated faults in the repaired motors, affecting consistent water supply.

To provide interim relief, DJB has deployed around 100 additional water tankers in affected areas. Existing tankers have been supplemented in neighbourhoods including New Rajender Nagar, Old Rajender Nagar, WEA Karol Bagh, Sant Nagar, Patel Nagar, West and East Patel Nagar, Prashad Nagar, Than Singh Nagar, Prem Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Ballimaran, Nabi Karim, Sadar Thana Road, Neem Wala Chowk, Ram Nagar, and Laxmi Narayan Mandir.

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Officials noted that the motors installed at Chandrawal Phase-II WTP are customised older units with a 6.6 KV rating, and spare parts are not readily available. “These heavy-duty motors require considerable time for repair and restoration. To safeguard the repaired motors and prevent short-circuiting, extra precautions are being taken, and the motors are being operated intermittently,” DJB said.