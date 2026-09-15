Chants, tableaux & tech: Delhi comes alive in Ganesh Chaturthi fervour

Delhi turned into a canvas of colour, devotion and music on Monday as devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha into homes and community pandals, filling neighbourhoods with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and the fragrance of incense. From traditional rituals and cultural tableaux to displays celebrating India’s technology and defence capabilities, the festival took on many hues across the Capital.

At Laxmi Nagar, the 25th Silver Jubilee Ganesh Mahotsav of ‘Dilli Ka Maharaja’ began with a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra from Lovely Public School in Priyadarshini Vihar to the DDA Mini Cricket Ground at Bank Enclave, where the idol was installed.

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Hundreds of devotees joined the procession to the beats of dhol-nagadas, while women in traditional attire and colourful tableaux brought alive India’s regional diversity.

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The procession, themed ‘Unity in Diversity’, featured 52 women representing the 52 Shakti Peethas and drew on the seven colours of the rainbow to showcase seven regions and major Indian traditions.

Rajasthan’s Gangaur, Bihar’s Chhath, Gujarat’s Garba and Dandiya, Punjab’s patriotic traditions, Durga Puja, Maharashtra’s Wari and Ramayana-based tableaux from southern India featured in the cultural presentation, alongside folk artists and traditional musicians.

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The 25th edition of the festival has been themed “Vighnaharta Se Vikasakarta — 25 Years of Faith, Sankalp for a Viksit Modern Bharat 2047”. Its organisers said the celebrations seek to connect faith and cultural heritage with women’s empowerment, youth, science and technology, environmental protection and India’s development ambitions.

That theme finds a striking expression in the idol of ‘Dilli Ka Maharaja’, shown holding a Made-in-India drone, BrahMos missile and semiconductor. The display seeks to place India’s spiritual traditions alongside its contemporary achievements in indigenous technology, defence and manufacturing.

The expansive pandal itself follows the theme of the 12 Jyotirlingas, with a representation of the Kedarnath Temple at the entrance and depictions of all 12 Jyotirlingas along its sides. Inside, tableaux trace themes ranging from India’s knowledge traditions and freedom struggle to space and defence, artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, Make in India, Digital India and environmental conservation.

At another major celebration in Pitampura, the 10th Ganpati Mahotsav of ‘Lal Bagh Ka Raja, Delhi’ drew attention with a mass conch-blowing ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and festival president Rakesh Bindal joined hundreds of devotees in blowing conches simultaneously at the DDA Ground in Netaji Subhash Place, in an event billed by organisers as a world record.

The spectacle briefly transformed the venue into a sea of sound as hundreds of conches rang out together, adding a distinctive moment to the capital’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Across Delhi, political leaders also joined the festive greetings. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta invoked Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles and prayed for prosperity, happiness and success for people. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu wished Delhiites prosperity on the arrival of the deity, while Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity in every household.

The BJP’s Delhi unit held a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the expanded party national office, where state BJP president Harsh Malhotra participated in the installation and worship of Lord Ganesha. BJP president Nitin Nabin also extended greetings, praying for the removal of difficulties from people’s lives and the country’s continued progress.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited Shri Vinayak Temple in Sarojini Nagar and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity and the removal of obstacles.