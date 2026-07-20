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Home / Delhi / Chaos at Delhi Metro stations: 5 stations shut over security concerns, commuters scramble for alternative routes

Chaos at Delhi Metro stations: 5 stations shut over security concerns, commuters scramble for alternative routes

The closure came amid heightened security arrangements for the CJP's proposed march to Parliament

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:46 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI
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Chaos prevailed at several metro stations in the national capital on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations over security concerns ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and forcing many to take longer routes to their destinations.

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At Rajiv Chowk, one of the capital's busiest interchange stations, commuters were seen crowding near the closed entry and exit gates.

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At Patel Chowk station, security personnel used mild force to disperse people who were on their way to the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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Videos circulating on social media showed several passengers climbing over barricades and locked gates to exit the station after access points were shut.

Outside the Janpath metro station, students, office-goers and other commuters gathered near the closed gates, waiting for updates from security personnel.

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"I left home nearly an hour earlier than usual to avoid the Monday rush, but now I have to walk to another metro station. It will take me at least another 30 to 40 minutes to reach my office," said Amit Sharma, a commuter.

College student Riya Verma, who had arrived at Janpath station with two classmates, said they were caught off guard by the closure.

"We reached the station only to find the gates locked. For a few minutes, nobody knew what was happening. Now we are trying to figure out another route to reach college," she said.

DMRC announced on X on Monday morning that Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations will be closed until further instructions due to security reasons.

The closure came amid heightened security arrangements for the CJP's proposed march to Parliament.

Many commuters were seen checking navigation apps, calling colleagues and family members, or seeking directions from the metro staff and police personnel.

Several walked towards nearby operational stations, while others opted for buses, auto-rickshaws and cabs as security remained tight across central Delhi.

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