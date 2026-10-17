With more than 100 performers, elaborate sets, original music and visual effects, Broadway Ramlila has returned to Delhi with a 3-hour theatrical adaptation of the Ramayana that focuses on the emotional journeys and moral dilemmas of its characters.

Presented by the Aryan Heritage Foundation at Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura from October 14 to 19, this year’s production is themed ‘Charitron Ka Adhyayan – The Study of Characters’. It seeks to go beyond the grand spectacle to explore the motivations and emotions of figures such as Kaikeyi, Dashrath and Rama.

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Created by Rajender Mittal and directed by Shashidharan Nair, the production combines live theatre with large-scale stage designs, 3D visual elements, choreography, costumes, lighting and special effects to recreate settings like Ayodhya and Lanka.

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The narrative highlights moments that shape the epic’s course, including Kaikeyi’s decision to seek Rama’s exile, Dashrath’s helplessness as a father and Rama’s acceptance of a decision that costs him his kingdom.

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain provides the voice of a modern-day grandfather narrating the Ramayana to his grandchildren, Luv and Kush, framing the ancient story as one passed down through generations. Music is another key element of the production, which features 20 original soundtracks composed by Chandra Kamal and Bharat Kamal. Singers Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher are among the voices featured in the production.

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Rajender Mittal, president of the Aryan Heritage Foundation, said the production aimed to present the complete Ramayana in a single evening while retaining the characters and turning points that define the epic. Chairman Ishwar Bansal said the foundation sought to remain faithful to the original narrative attributed to Sage Valmiki while presenting it on a grand scale for contemporary audiences. He said Broadway Ramlila had expanded its format over the years, including taking the production to cinemas in 2020.

This year’s edition of the production arrives amid renewed public interest in cinematic adaptations of the Ramayana. The performances will continue to be staged at Netaji Subhash Place, opposite NDM 2, Pitampura, until October 19.