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Home / Delhi / Chargesheet under MCOCA filed against alleged Irani gang chief

Chargesheet under MCOCA filed against alleged Irani gang chief

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against alleged Irani gang chief Nasir Hafiz Khan, alias Sameer, and two fo his associates for their alleged involvement in robberies, cheating and other offences across several states.

The chargesheet was filed before a special MCOCA court at Rouse Avenue against Khan, Ali Chunna, alias Raja, and Akbar Ali, alias Kabir, under Sections 3 and 4 of the Act, an officer said on Sunday.

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According to the police, the syndicate operated across Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Khan has around 46 criminal cases registered against him, while his two associates have 10 and 22 previous criminal involvements, respectively.

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The MCOCA case was registered at the DBG Road police station in June following an investigation into a robbery involving approximately Rs 18.84 lakh reported in October 2025. Scrutiny of the accused’s criminal antecedents allegedly revealed an organised network engaged in repeated criminal activities for financial gain.

As part of the investigation, the police examined bank accounts, property records, vehicle financing documents and financial transactions to trace the alleged proceeds of the crimes. The syndicate allegedly routed the money through multiple bank accounts and used it to purchase vehicles and pay loan instalments.

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Investigators also examined the alleged use of fake identities and the disposal of stolen jewellery through local channels.

All three accused are currently in judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

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