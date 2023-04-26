Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Following the continuous complaints from residents relating contaminated water, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take immediate action to resolve the problem.

Prepare list No household in Delhi should get contaminated water. Officials must form a list of areas facing the problem and come up with solutions. Arvind Kejriwal, CM, Delhi

The Chief Minister emphasised that it was the Delhi government’s responsibility to provide clean drinking water to the citizens of Delhi so as no household face the problem of contaminated water anymore.

The CM — while chairing a high-level review meeting on Tuesday — said no delay or compromise would be tolerated in providing clean water to Delhi residents. All officers work on a war-footing, he added.

Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Somnath Bharti, DJB CEO and senior officials were present in the meeting. CM Arvind Kejriwal has already directed the DJB to repair all flow meters installed at Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and Primary Underground Reservoirs (UGRs) within next 15 days. The Chief Minister has also decided to personally monitor the production and supply of water in Delhi and directed the department to submit daily reports.

In a stern message to officials responsible for the unwarranted delay in the RO-water project, CM Arvind Kejriwal said they were free to resign if they couldn’t meet the timelines.

“It is our responsibility to provide the residents with clean water. The officials must form a list of areas having this problem and identify localised solutions for mitigating it on priority,” the CM said.

During the meeting, the CM was apprised of certain dysfunctional flow meters installed at WTPs due to their outdated technology. The CM pulled up the officials concerned for the irregularity.