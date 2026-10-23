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Home / Delhi / Chennai-bound IndiGo flight gets threat message; returns to bay at Delhi airport

Chennai-bound IndiGo flight gets threat message; returns to bay at Delhi airport

The Delhi-Chennai flight 6E 6091, to be operated with an A321 neo aircraft, was scheduled to depart at around 3.15 pm

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:11 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The aircraft had pushed back and was preparing for takeoff. Photo for representation
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A Chennai-bound IndiGo plane received a threat message on Friday afternoon and the aircraft returned to the bay at the Delhi airport, according to sources.

The aircraft did not take off.

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The Delhi-Chennai flight 6E 6091, to be operated with an A321 neo aircraft, was scheduled to depart at around 3.15 pm, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

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Sources said the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call regarding a threat message for the flight. In one of the lavatories of the aircraft, a message was found saying 'Do not fly 6E 6091', they added.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the message was found written on a paper or on the wall of the lavatory.

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The aircraft had pushed back and was preparing for takeoff. Following the message, it was decided to take the plane to the isolation bay for anti-sabotage checks, sources said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

Comments from IndiGo were awaited.

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