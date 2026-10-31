DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urges residents to shop at welfare body’s Diwali market

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urges residents to shop at welfare body’s Diwali market

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates the Blind Relief Association’s annual ‘Diwali Bazaar’ 2026 in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the Blind Relief Association’s Diwali Bazaar 2026, urging residents to support visually impaired artisans by buying their handmade products. She also announced that decorative and utility items for the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan would be purchased from the seven-day fair, which has more than 250 stalls.

During her visit, Gupta toured the stalls, bought products and interacted with the artisans. She said physical challenges should not come in the way of a person’s talent, aspirations or ability to become self-reliant.

Advertisement

She said visually impaired people had immense skills and creativity, and society should recognise and encourage their abilities by supporting their work.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government was committed to developing accessible infrastructure and ensuring equal opportunities for persons with disabilities to lead a life of dignity.

Gupta also visited Cafe Mast, run by visually impaired youth associated with the organisation’s Multi-Skill Training Programme, and had a meal there. The employees independently manage the café’s operations, including food preparation, customer service and transactions.

Advertisement

Appreciating their confidence and efficiency, she said providing opportunities to persons with disabilities was essential to enabling them to demonstrate their capabilities. Gupta appealed to residents to visit the bazaar and buy products made by visually impaired artisans, saying such support would boost their confidence and economic independence.

The Blind Relief Association’s Diwali Bazaar has been part of the Capital’s festive tradition for more than 45 years. This year, the seven-day fair is being held from October 30 to November 5, with over 250 stalls displaying decorative, handcrafted and utility products.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts