Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urges residents to shop at welfare body’s Diwali market

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the Blind Relief Association’s Diwali Bazaar 2026, urging residents to support visually impaired artisans by buying their handmade products. She also announced that decorative and utility items for the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan would be purchased from the seven-day fair, which has more than 250 stalls.

During her visit, Gupta toured the stalls, bought products and interacted with the artisans. She said physical challenges should not come in the way of a person’s talent, aspirations or ability to become self-reliant.

Advertisement

She said visually impaired people had immense skills and creativity, and society should recognise and encourage their abilities by supporting their work.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government was committed to developing accessible infrastructure and ensuring equal opportunities for persons with disabilities to lead a life of dignity.

Gupta also visited Cafe Mast, run by visually impaired youth associated with the organisation’s Multi-Skill Training Programme, and had a meal there. The employees independently manage the café’s operations, including food preparation, customer service and transactions.

Advertisement

Appreciating their confidence and efficiency, she said providing opportunities to persons with disabilities was essential to enabling them to demonstrate their capabilities. Gupta appealed to residents to visit the bazaar and buy products made by visually impaired artisans, saying such support would boost their confidence and economic independence.

The Blind Relief Association’s Diwali Bazaar has been part of the Capital’s festive tradition for more than 45 years. This year, the seven-day fair is being held from October 30 to November 5, with over 250 stalls displaying decorative, handcrafted and utility products.