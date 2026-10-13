Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows to address concerns raised by female students

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday interacted with female student representatives from various colleges across the Capital and assured them of addressing their concerns regarding women’s safety, public transport and college facilities on a priority basis.

During the meeting at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, students raised their concerns over street lighting, safety audits, identification of dark spots, CCTV surveillance, police patrolling, pink booths and grievance redressal mechanisms.

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“Ensuring the safety, dignity and self-reliance of Delhi’s daughters is a government priority,” the CM said.

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Representatives from Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College, Maitreyi College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bharati College and Janki Devi Memorial College, among others, called for improved safety measures around campuses and in areas with large student populations. The students highlighted safety concerns in several areas, including Siri Fort Road, Kamala Nehru College, Gargi College, Mukherjee Nagar and Batra Cinema. They sought better street lighting, regular police patrolling, and deployment of women police personnel and wider publicity of women’s safety helpline numbers.

They also demanded improved DTC bus services for off-campus colleges and institutions in remote areas, better traffic management, safer routes around metro stations and stricter monitoring of areas with a high concentration of paying guest accommodations.

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The CM assured the students that their suggestions would be taken up with the officials concerned. She said a WhatsApp group created to facilitate communication between students and officials would remain active to ensure timely action on complaints.

Informing the students about emergency assistance, Gupta highlighted helpline number 112, which can be used to seek help from the police and emergency services. She also said work was under way to install around one lakh smart streetlights across Delhi, connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre. An annual maintenance contract mechanism would ensure timely repairs and proper maintenance of lights.

The students proposed setting up safety committees in every college comprising principals, student representatives and local police officers. They also called for regular monitoring of CCTV cameras, pink booths and hostel facilities, along with better coordination between college administrations and the police.

Other issues included internet connectivity, safe access to women’s hostels, university special bus services and timely resolution of complaints. Students stressed that safety measures should not unnecessarily restrict their participation in education, student politics and other activities.

“Dialogue is an important foundation of a responsive and accountable system of governance,” the CM added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to women’s safety and dignity, Gupta said the administration would coordinate with the departments concerned to address the issues raised by students and ensure a safer, more accessible and supportive environment for women pursuing education across Delhi.