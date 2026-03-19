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Home / Delhi / Child marriage-free India: MPs push for 2030 deadline

Child marriage-free India: MPs push for 2030 deadline

Call for social media safeguards

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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In a rare show of bipartisan unity, over 20 Members of Parliament from across political parties came together in the national capital under the ‘MPs for Children’ forum to chart a roadmap for eliminating child marriage in India by 2030.

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The initiative, supported by the Just Rights for Children, highlighted child marriage and emerging online threats as key concerns affecting children. The MPs emphasised the need to raise the issue in Parliament through Zero Hour, introduce Private Members’ Bills, and drive action at the constituency level.

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Convenor of the forum, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, said there is broad consensus across political lines to end child marriage. He underlined that collective action, similar to past public health and education efforts, can help achieve the 2030 target. He also called for progressive, age-appropriate restrictions on social media to protect children from online risks.

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The forum, launched in November 2024 with support from multiple MPs, focuses on addressing child marriage and child sexual abuse. It is backed by the Just Rights for Children, a network of over 250 NGOs working across more than 450 districts.

Speaking at the dialogue, founder of the organisation, Bhuwan Ribhu, urged stronger parliamentary engagement on child protection and called for the declaration of a ‘National Day for Child Marriage Free India’ to build wider accountability.

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As part of ongoing efforts, the group has rolled out the ‘Bal Vivah Mukti Rath’ campaign, deploying over 500 awareness vehicles across 28 states and 439 districts. The campaign has seen participation from MPs, state leaders and district officials to spread awareness and strengthen grassroots action.

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