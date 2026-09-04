NCPCR child labour rescue campaign: Over 3,800 children freed, 575 FIRs registered

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has rescued more than 3,800 children from child labour during its Pan-India Rescue and Rehabilitation Campaign.

More than 575 FIRs were also registered during the campaign, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

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The campaign was launched on June 12 and continued till August 31.

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NCPCR undertook coordinated measures with the concerned state governments, UT Administrations, District Magistrates, Labour Departments, Police authorities and other stakeholders to intensify the identification, rescue and rehabilitation of children engaged in child labour and those vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.

The meetings focused on reviewing rescue operations, resolving operational bottlenecks, ensuring timely submission of Action Taken Reports and strengthening coordination among concerned departments and agencies.

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The Ministry said that the NCPCR also carried out awareness and outreach activities through social media and other communication platforms.

These efforts focused on reporting child labour and highlighting the importance of rehabilitation and bringing rescued children back into the mainstream of education.

With 1,480 children, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of children rescued, followed by Rajasthan with 804 and Gujarat with 630. Bihar reported 183 children rescued, while Andhra Pradesh reported 147.

According to a statement, the NCPCR also issued communications to the concerned authorities requesting intensified and targeted rescue operations at child labour and trafficking hotspots, including factories, brick kilns, construction sites, hotels/dhabas, workshops, markets, railway stations and other vulnerable locations.