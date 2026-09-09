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Home / Delhi / Child stabs another on kite-cutting dispute in Faridabad

Child stabs another on kite-cutting dispute in Faridabad

The two children were neighbours and playing together

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:05 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A dispute over kite-cutting led to a fight between two 12-year-old children in the Karuna Colony of Mavai village, Faridabad. It is alleged that following the altercation, one child stabbed another four times in the abdomen with a vegetable knife. The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to hospital.

According to the police, the two children were neighbours and playing together. During this time, a dispute arose between them over flying kites. It is reported that one child cut the other's kite and angered by this, the accused child went home and returned with a vegetable-cutting knife. He then stabbed the other child in the stomach four times.

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After being stabbed, the injured child collapsed to the ground in a critical condition. Family members and bystanders immediately rushed the child to hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment due to severe abdominal injuries.

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According to the police, the doctor has declared the injured child unfit to give a statement for the time being, given his condition. The police are awaiting the child's statement.

“Given that they are minors, legal action will be taken in accordance with the law. We are also gathering information from the scene of the incident and from people in the surrounding area,” said inspector Devendra Singh, SHO of Kheri Pul police station, Faridabad.

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