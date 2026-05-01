Child with ‘heart on right side’ gets rare lifesaving surgery at Safdarjung

In what doctors at Safdarjung Hospital described as a globally first and rare cardiac intervention, surgeons have successfully performed a mitral valve replacement and tricuspid valve repair in a child with ‘situs solitus dextrocardia’, a condition in which the heart is abnormally positioned, while the internal organs remain in their usual arrangement.

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The surgery was performed on a 14-year-old child named Vishnu (name changed) who hails from Bihar and was here for the treatment.

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The procedure was led by Dr Anubhav Gupta, director professor and Head of the Department of Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), who said the child reached the hospital late, by which time severe heart dysfunction had already developed.

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“We examined and evaluated the patient. We knew after tests that he is having a condition called a situs solitus dextrocardia,” Dr Gupta said, adding that the child had two leaking valves, the mitral and tricuspid valves, both of which are meant to allow blood to move in one direction.

Once such valves begin leaking, he said, the heart not only has to pump blood forward but also faces backflow into the atrium, the other way, increasing strain on an already weakened heart.

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Doctors said the condition itself is uncommon. Dr Gupta estimated that situs solitus dextrocardia occurs in around one in 30,000 live births. In this case, they believe the valve disease was congenital rather than acquired, suggesting a developmental defect present over time.

What made the surgery exceptional, according to the operating team, was not the individual procedures themselves, both of which are routinely performed, but the combination of the two in a patient with this anatomy and the absence of published medical literature guiding how to proceed.

Dr Gupta said previous reports exist of mitral valve surgery in such patients, including one paper in which he was among the authors. However, he said there was no prior published guidance on how to intervene when both the mitral and tricuspid valves required simultaneous correction in a child with situs solitus dextrocardia.

“The question is which valve has to be done first was also not reported elsewhere,” he said. This was the main challenge.

In a standard patient, surgeons usually address the mitral valve first and then the tricuspid valve. But in this case, the reversed positioning of the heart changed that sequence.

Doctors said once a mitral valve is replaced or a rigid ring is inserted, the heart should not be lifted or repositioned. Since accessing the tricuspid valve required movement of the heart, the team decided to first shift the heart to the left side, repair the right-sided tricuspid valve, return the heart to a stable position, and then proceed with the mitral valve intervention.

Dr Gupta said the team relied on CT imaging and 3D reconstruction before surgery to map the anatomy and prepare for what would be encountered in theatre.

“Our plan was clear,” he said, adding that imaging allowed the team to anticipate the altered structure before opening the chest.

The operating surgeons were Dr Gupta and Dr Ajit Kumar, another professor in the same department, while the wider hospital team participated in pre-operative evaluation and planning.

Despite the complexity, the doctor said the child’s post-operative recovery was uneventful and the hospital stay lasted around 14 to 15 days, which is normal in such rare surgeries. The patient was later readmitted briefly after a rise in INR, a blood-thinning parameter that must be monitored after valve replacement, but has been discharged and is now doing well.

“He was discharged. We are in touch with the patient and he’s doing fine,” Dr Gupta said.

The department now plans to publish the case so that future surgeons facing a similar situation can draw from an established pathway.

“Any procedure which has been done should be reproducible,” Dr Gupta said, adding “Whatever we do has to have a solid scientific reasoning behind.”

He said the hospital faced no infrastructure or equipment constraints during the treatment and that the standard of cardiac care offered in India should match global benchmarks.

The significance of the case lies more in what it demonstrates, that a public hospital team managed a rare anatomical challenge, made intra-operative decisions without prior published templates, and brought a child with severe heart dysfunction safely through surgery.