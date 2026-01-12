Children’s Hall at World Book Fair emerges as lively hub for families

From colourful picture books to innovative screen-free learning genres, the Children’s Hall at the New Delhi World Book Fair has become a vibrant hub attracting children, parents, and educators from across the city.

Situated in Hall 6 of the Bharat Mandapam premises, the pavilion goes beyond traditional books, offering interactive experiences, educational activities, and immersive setups designed to ignite a love for reading among young audiences.

One of the most popular attractions this year is the Kidz Express, a stall creatively designed to resemble a train. Inside, children can participate in puppet story sessions, attend folk dance performances, meet their favourite storybook mascots like Dogman and Clifford, and interact with young authors. Ritvi, a young visitor, shared her excitement “I really like the train. There are several activities happening inside. I also got to meet my favourite Dogman today.” An official from the stall added, “There are a lot of activities happening here, along with training programmes. The one thing kids love the most is meeting the mascots, which are characters from famous children’s books. On Monday, Geronimo will also be visiting to interact with the children.”

Another must-visit is Goyal Publications, which brings an extensive collection of language books, including Russian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, German, and French. Nikunj Gupta, Manager (Sales), said, “We are one of the pioneers since the fair started. We cater to students, schools, and professionals.

Japanese and German books are currently in high demand, as more students and business professionals are learning languages for education, travel, and work.” He added, “We supply books to institutes and schools, and also reprint popular translated editions in India. People from class 4 onwards to adults attend our stall depending on their interests.” This year, Scholastic has introduced a novel section called “Away from Keyboard”, promoting screen-free learning.

Yamini, an official from Scholastic, explained, “Kids are into screens a lot these days. With this section, we are trying to engage them with books based on video game characters like Minecraft, Roblox, Zombie, and Rogue. The idea is to get children to enjoy stories while staying away from devices.” The stall also features age-graded picture books, activity books, graphic novels, and young adult titles including Dogman, Geronimo, Thea Stilton, and Tom Gates. Non-fiction and horror books are also gaining popularity, catering to readers aged 6 to 12 and beyond.

The Children’s Hall also showcases major publishers like Oxford and Penguin, offering a wide range of books for all age groups. The hall has become more than just a space for kids; it is an interactive, educational, and entertaining experience that nurtures creativity and encourages reading as a lifelong habit.

With vibrant displays, live interactions, and the inclusion of innovative genres, the Children’s Hall at the New Delhi World Book Fair continues to foster a culture of learning and imagination, making it one of the most engaging spaces at the annual event.