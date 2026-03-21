icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Chilly winds sweep Delhi, fog returns after coldest March day in 6 years; air cleanest in 5 months

Chilly winds sweep Delhi, fog returns after coldest March day in 6 years; air cleanest in 5 months

City records first ‘satisfactory’ air day in five months as temperatures remain below normal; light rain and thunderstorms likely early next week

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:06 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The IMD said the minimum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius. Image credit: Video grab/X
Advertisement

Delhi woke up in a shroud of fog in an unlikely event as chilly winds kept the temperature low on Saturday, a day after the city recorded its coldest March day in six years and the cleanest air day in five months.

Advertisement

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 94 (satisfactory) at 8 am. Air quality improved dramatically on Friday with an AQI of 93.

Advertisement

Friday marked the first 'satisfactory' air day in about five months. The last time the city recorded the same air quality was on October 9, 2025, when the AQI stood at 99.

Advertisement

Forecasts show moderate air and mild weather

The air quality is likely to be in the 'moderate' category from Saturday to March 23, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Advertisement

Temperature dips, light rain forecast next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum 27 degrees Celsius.

No rain was recorded in the morning, unlike Friday, when the city recorded 7 mm of precipitation.

The city's average rainfall for the month is 16.2 mm, making it the wettest March since 2023, when the average stood at 50.4 mm.

According to forecasts, very light rain is expected to return to Delhi on Monday, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning caused by an active western disturbance.

Coldest March day recorded at Safdarjung station

The Safdarjung station recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, 9.6 degrees below normal, on Friday—the coldest March day since March 8, 2020, when the mercury dropped to 21.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 16 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts