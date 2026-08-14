China-linked cyber fraud syndicate busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

The Delhi Police has busted a China-linked cyber fraud syndicate allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts to foreign fraudsters and arrested four people, including an account supplier, an agent and an account holder, an official said on Friday.

Advertisement

The accused were arrested from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during an investigation into a cyber fraud in which a man was allegedly duped of Rs 12 lakh after being lured with a work-from-home job, police said.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Geetam Singh (29), Dhruv (21), Anuj Sharma (27) and Gagan Yadav (26), a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The cyber fraud syndicate was allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts to foreign fraudsters operating work-from-home task-based scams, the official said.

According to the police, the victim was initially asked to deposit security money for completing online tasks and was promised attractive returns. When he tried to withdraw his purported earnings, the fraudsters allegedly demanded additional payments on various pretexts, resulting in a loss of Rs 12 lakh.

Advertisement

An e-FIR was registered on July 17 and further investigation was launched. During the investigation, the police analysed communications and found that the IDs used by the fraudsters were linked to IP addresses geolocated to China, the officer said.

Analysis of the money trail showed that part of the cheated amount was transferred to a bank account belonging to Yadav, which had been provided to the victim by the foreign fraudsters.

"Technical surveillance led police to Singh, who admitted to supplying mule accounts to China-based cyber fraudsters and converting proceeds of cyber fraud into USDT, a cryptocurrency, in exchange for commission," said the police officer.

The police said chats recovered from Singh's mobile phone showed communication with China-based fraudsters. He disclosed that the account had been arranged through Dhruv.

A subsequent raid in Ghaziabad led to Dhruv's arrest and recovery of nine bank passbooks, five SIM cards and a register containing records of commissions received for supplying bank accounts.

Dhruv told police that Sharma had assisted Yadav in opening the bank account and arranging the SIM card linked to it. Sharma was subsequently arrested in Noida, and a mobile phone containing chats related to commission payments was recovered, the police said.

Yadav was later arrested from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly admitted receiving commission for providing his bank account to the syndicate.

The police said the accused facilitated the operation by procuring mule accounts, arranging SIM cards, routing and layering the cheated money and converting the proceeds into cryptocurrency to conceal the money trail. Further investigation is underway to identify other members.