Chinese kite string claims toddler’s life

A five-year-old child died after his throat was slit by banned ‘Chinese manjha’ in the New Usmanpur area here, the police said on Monday. The police said they received information from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Sunday regarding the admission of an injured child.

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Preliminary inquiry revealed that the child came in contact with the kite string while he was travelling on a motorcycle with his mother and uncle in New Usmanpur.

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The glass-coated kite string reportedly got entangled around the child’s neck, causing critical injuries. The child was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 106 and 223 of the BNS at the New Usmanpur police station.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and identify those responsible in the sale and use of the banned kite string.